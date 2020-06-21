The King’s Man, a prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service, has been waiting in the wings for theatrical release for awhile now. The movie was originally slated to arrive in theaters in November of 2019, but it was delayed until February 2020, only to be pushed back yet again to September. It looks like the fall release date is still intact, despite all the release date shuffling due to the coronavirus pandemic, and to remind everyone that the movie is still on the way a new The King’s Man trailer as arrived.

The King’s Man Trailer

The previous trailer focused more on the formation of the Kingsman organization and their general contributions to keeping the world safe for decades, as well as Ralph Fiennes bringing in a new recruit to the team. However, this latest trailer helps shape the story, and it gives a lot more screentime to the villain, Grigori Rasputin, the real-life mystic who greatly influenced the Russian empire. Though it might look like Peter Stormare playing Rasputin, it’s actually Rhys Ifans with the gaunt eyes and scraggly hair.

The last trailer used an orchestra-enhanced version of “War Pigs” by Black Sabbath, but this time we’ve got a cover of “War (What Is It Good For?)” adding some energy to the proceedings. Honestly, this doesn’t look half-bad, especially when it comes to the action. Everyone has seen bayonets in action before, but here we see swords with small guns built into the hilt, which is pretty damn cool.

The King’s Man also has an impressive supporting cast that includes Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

Watch the previous The King’s Man trailer right here. And here’s a new poster that was just released:

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.

The King’s Man arrives in theaters on September 18, 2020.