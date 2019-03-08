As the opening date for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge draws closer, Disney Parks has released brand-new concept art for the merchandise and dining locations where you can buy and eat all things Star Wars-related. That includes detailed recreations of Docking Bay 7 and Milk Stand from Batuu, as well as Bina’s Creature Stall, where you can purchase creatures from around the galaxy. Take a look at the new Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge concept art below.

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Concept Art

Get hyped for the fully immersive experience of walking through Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with these handy new concept art images released by Disney Parks (via Walt Disney World News).

First is the Docking Bay 7, which as our breakdown of the Galaxy’s Edge sneak peek described, is the main quick-service restaurant in the land. It will offer all manner of dishes from across the galaxy, with Chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs preparing them with ingredients from his planet-hopping travels. Foods include Braised Shaak Roast, Ithorian Garden Loaf, Smoked Kaadu Ribs, Fried Endorian Tip-Yip, Yobshrimp Noodle Salad, Felucian Garden Spread, Oven Roasted Burra Fish, Oven Roasted Tip-Yip, while drinks include Moof Juice and Phattro.

The image at the top of this post shows Batuu’s famous Milk Stand, where visitors can quench their thirst with the legendary blue or green frozen “milk” from Ahch-To.

Last is Bina’s Creature Stall, an exotic shop where visitors can peek into cages and crates filled with rare animatronic species from across the galaxy, and even buy a few stuffed toy versions of Porgs, baby Tauntaun squawks, miniature rathtars, worrt frogs, and pufferpigs.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on May 31, 2019. The Walt Disney World version, at the Hollywood Studios park in Orlando, Florida, will follow just a few months later on August 29, 2019.