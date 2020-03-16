Saturday Night Live is currently between episodes after having John Mulaney and Daniel Craig host back-to-back episodes on February 29 and March 7 respectively. But the late night comedy sketch series will be taking an even longer break amidst all the coronavirus cancellations and delays in Hollywood.

John Krasinski was slated to host the March 28 episode of SNL in support of his new movie A Quiet Place II, which had already been delayed due to coronavirus concerns. But now that nearly every show and movie that was in production is shutting down for at least two weeks, probably longer, the show has been canceled, and SNL will be on hiatus until further notice.

TV Line has news on production of Saturday Night Live episodes delayed for the time being. No hosts had been announced for April yet, but any plans for those episodes are up in the air until this coronavirus outbreak is properly under control.

Saturday Night Live hasn’t seen an interruption like this since the Writer’s Guild of America went on strike in November on 2007. The strike lasted several months, and there wasn’t a new episode of SNL until February of 2018. That season only had 12 episodes total, and while we’re hoping all this is sorted out sooner than later, we could lose the entire end of SNL‘s 45th season if this situation continues to get worse.

Now that the Center for Disease Control is suggesting that gatherings of no more than 50 people are canceled for eight weeks, we could see even more of a disruption in the entertainment world. It’ll deliver quite a blow to show business and the economy in general, but it’s what needs to be done in order to keep the population as safe and healthy as possible.

We’ll be back with Saturday Night Live reviews once the show returns.