Word on the street is that The New Mutants is finally coming out – but we still have our doubts. Can you blame us? We’ve been here before – the film has had its release date shuffled around more times than we can count. And sure, there’s marketing material stating left and right that New Mutants is opening in April. But there was marketing material claiming it was opening on those previous dates, too. Still – the movie’s April 2020 release date hasn’t shifted yet, so I guess we can all relax and assume this time things will be different. To help bolster confidence in this, several new New Mutants images have found their way online, featuring those New Mutants in all their grungy glory.

run little mutant, run. Illyana is coming pic.twitter.com/7rP3jsuE9n — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) February 7, 2020

Let’s kick things off with three new images of as Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin / Magik. First of all, I’m not very familiar with the New Mutants, so I had no idea this character’s last name was Rasputin, which is both silly and amazing. I love it. This character “uses teleportation discs to travel”, and honestly, we can all relate to that, right?

do you have anything to confess, rahne sinclair? pic.twitter.com/FpnVEFwoL2 — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) February 5, 2020

Next up is Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane, who is “struggling to reconcile her religious beliefs with her power to turn into a wolf.” The third image has the character clutching a rosary to drive home that religious element. Is this the first X-Men-related film to deal overtly with religion? I think it might be, and that’s kind of interesting.

Henry Zaga is Roberto da Costa/Sunspot, who has “the ability to manipulate solar energy.” Not going to lie: Sunspot is kind of a lame superhero name. I’m not going to be the least bit surprised if this character is never referred to that in the film itself.

sam wishes he was nigh invulnerable pic.twitter.com/ti2VfThYbC — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) February 6, 2020

Finally, Charlie Heaton is Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, “who can propel himself into the air and is invulnerable while doing so.” All of these mutant powers seem so weird and arbitrary, and I’m not complaining. These movies can use more weirdness. I sincerely hope New Mutants turns out well, despite all the release date shuffling. I very much enjoyed the first trailer, which painted this as more of a horror film than a superhero movie. The most recent trailer, though, leans into the superhero stuff, which is a bit of a bummer. I get it: That’s what draws a crowd. Still, I’m hoping for something new here.

The New Mutants opens April 3, 2020.