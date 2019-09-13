At The D23 Expo last month, a bunch of big changes were announced for Disney theme parks, especially for Epcot, which has been in dire need of an update for some time. One of the changes to Epcot included a complete overhaul of the lands within that theme park section, and one of them included a new Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster. Now, we have a look at the ride vehicles that will be used on the coaster, and they take a cue from the Guardians of the Galaxy‘s signature ship. See them below!

New Guardians of the Galaxy Roller Coaster

We’re not sure if these coaster cars are meant to be inspired by The Milano, the first ship that Peter Quill was piloting in the original Guardians of the Galaxy, or The Benatar, the ship used after the replacement Milano was destroyed. Both had roughly the same paint job, so it could be either one. No matter which ship it is, the paint job on these coasters is great. They have scorch marks and scratches, making it look like these carts have been used just as much as the Guardians’ ship.

For those who maybe missed out on this update, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be part of World Discovery at Epcot. The overall land is said to feature “stories about science, technology and intergalactic adventure come to life,” so it’s the perfect place for a new Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster.

Here’s how the ride was officially described by Disney Parks when it was announced last month.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewindwill be the first “other-world” showcase pavilion at Epcot. The adventure starts in the “Galaxarium,” a planetarium-like exhibition that explores the similarities and mysteries of the formation of Earth’s galaxy and Xandar. You will be invited to learn more about the treasures Xandar has to share – until the moment when the Guardians of the Galaxy arrive, and adventures across the cosmos ensue. The attraction will feature a new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering – a storytelling coaster that rotates 360 degrees to focus your attention on the action, including the first reverse launch on a Disney coaster.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open in time for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort in 2021.