Writer/director Eliza Hittman's new film, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, won a special jury prize for neorealism at this year's Sundance Film Festival and went on to win the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival.

I had the opportunity to speak with Hittman about her movie last week, and I encourage you to read the entire interview whether you’ve seen the film or not. (The interview is spoiler-free.) “I put the entire movie on the shoulders of a young woman who had never acted before,” she told me. “I think that, had I been in different hands…I could have felt easily pushed in a more conventional direction. But making a discovery and casting somebody who I believed in and believed would bring the most depth and intimacy to the role was really important.”

That discovery paid off in a huge way, because it introduced the world to Sidney Flanigan, a tremendous young performer who had literally never acted in anything before playing Autumn, the lead role in this movie. Her performance here is aces – one of those where, if Flanigan chooses to further pursue acting and becomes a big deal, you’re going to want to be able to brag about getting in on the ground floor and seeing her in this breakout role as it happened.

An intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin Skylar embark on a brave, fraught journey across state lines to New York City.

