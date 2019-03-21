Every few years, there’s always a new Three Musketeers movie, and it’s not because of the enduring popularity of the silver-wrapped candy bar. It’s because Alexandre Dumas‘ classic adventure is in the public domain, so it doesn’t cost anything to acquire established intellectual property. Now it’s Netflix’s turn to tackle the story set in the 17th century, but this time it will be a modern take on the tale and is said to have a tone similar to Mission: Impossible.

The Hollywood Reporter has news on the Netflix Three Musketeers movie, which the streaming service picked up as a pitch from writer Harrison Query. Though specific details are not mentioned, this adaptation stands out from most due to the fact that it won’t be taken back the 17th century setting of the original story.

If you’ve never experienced an adaptation of The Three Musketeers, the story follows a young man named D’Artagnan who has dreams of joining the King’s guard known as the Musketeers. Unfortunately, he’s denied membership, but after encountering Athos, Porthos, and Aramis, three of the most famous of the musketeers, he inadvertently ends up involved in a story of intrigue, betrayal and espionage. Clearly that kind of story can be transferred to some kind of secret agent organization, and it’s as simple as that.

A modern take on The Three Musketeers sounds more appealing for audiences who may not be drawn to the traditional 17th century setting. Honestly, we wouldn’t blame them after Paul W.S. Anderson’s adaptation of The Three Musketeers, not to mention the insane movie The Musketeer from 2001. But what’s the point of having any ties to The Three Musketeers if you’re not going to have those awesome hats and swords? The story is in the public domain so you don’t have to worry about plagiarism. Just make a spy adventure without basing it on the classic novel.

Since the pitch was only just picked up, there’s no director yet, but Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless will produce through Screen Arcade along with Scott Glassgold and his Ground Control Entertainment banner. Those names might not mean anything to you at first glance, but Eric Newman produced Children of Men and Bryan Unkeless is behind The Hunger Games franchise.

If you ask me, there’s only one version of The Three Musketeers worth watching, and here it is: