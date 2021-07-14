NECA has an ongoing deal that makes Target the exclusive retailer for action figures inspired by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series. That has made many of the TMNT action figures rather tough for collectors to snag. Thankfully, NECA has been able to offer pre-orders of some of the hard-to-find animated figures through their own online shop, and the pre-order treatment is finally being given to one of the coveted sets featuring all four of the heroes in a half-shell: Turtles in Disguise.

NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Disguise Action Figures

Inspired by the second episode of the third season of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, this action figure four-pack features the turtles in their horrifying human disguises given to them by April O’Neil. Along with the creepy human masks, the turtles also put on hats, pants, and trench coats. Surely that will be enough to distract people from the fact that they all have the exact same face.

Along with the horrifying disguises, the NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in disguise action figures also come with some fun accessories, such as a boombox, a skateboard, a pigeon, a couple pizzas (and a slice), a “weird” baseball cap, and The Hare and the Tortoise book. Plus, since they’re the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, they also have their traditional weapons, as well as interchangeable hands and heads for various poses.

The NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in disguise action figures were $99.99 on Target shelves, so they’ll presumably be around the same price when they go on sale at the NECA online store starting today (July 14) at 11:00 A.M. ET. But they will only be available for two weeks, so don’t wait!