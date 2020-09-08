NECA has been trying to make it easier to get ahold of their coveted Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures based on the original live-action movie franchise. Though the figures of the heroes in a half-shell themselves have been hard to find without paying a shell of a lot of money in the secondary market, they should be returning as two-packs exclusively at Walmart stores and online whenever restocks become available. And if you do get your hands on them, you’ll want to get NECA’s latest TMNT offering.

Available for pre-order in a limited window, NECA is releasing an incredible accessory pack for the 7-inch scale Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie action figures. They include silly and recognizable props like a bottle of turtle wax, a stuffed panda, a TV with April O’Neil doing an interview, pork rinds, pizza, four alternate head sculpts, and much more. Check it out below.

NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Action Figure Accessories

Believe us when we say this is the largest accessory pack NECA has ever released, filled to the shells with new items that encompass the entirety of the classic 1990 film. Finally, you can give your turtles new expressions with 4 unique head sculpts for Mikey, Donnie, Leo, and Raph with all new straight headband ties. Also included in this massive set is a television with everyone’s favorite reporter on screen, an officially licensed bottle of turtle wax, Shredder’s damaged helmet, a skateboard, Donnie’s straw hat, a street sign, manhole cover, stuffed panda, and newspaper. Some familiar accessories from the 1/4 line will also be making return in 7? scale, including Mikey’s spinning nunchuck accessory, bags of corn chips and pork rinds, and the baby turtles!

Those baby turtles have been released on a larger scale before, but giving them little tiny versions to go with the 7-inch scale figures is awesome. But the best accessory might be that spinning nunchuck hand that you can give to Michelangelo. Speaking of Michelangelo, that expression on the new head sculpt is exactly the face he makes when holding the turtle wax. In fact, all of the new sculpts are tied to a scene featuring the accessories above. It’s just an outstanding accessory pack all around.

If you want to get the NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figure accessories pack, you can pre-order it over at The NECA Store online right now. However, it will only be available for pre-order until Friday, September 11 at 11:00 A.M. ET.