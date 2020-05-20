Not too long ago, we learned that Disney+ would finally be bringing a new project to the streaming library from The Muppets Studio. The new series is called Muppets Now, and the House of Mouse has finally announced that it will arrive on Disney+ in July. But it seems like the Muppets gang can’t decide which poster (or key art) is the best one to promote the show’s arrival. You can see their various suggestions and find out more about Muppets Now below.

Disney+ kicked off the hype train by announcing the Muppets Now release date with a post on Twitter:

Lights! Music! Muppets! …Unscripted! Get ready to see your favorite characters like never before in #MuppetsNow, an Original Series, coming July 31 only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/1gLtOx3ckl — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2020

However, Fozzie was confused as to why they didn’t go with a different image for the key art, using the opportunity to make one of his standard cheesy jokes. And Gonzo had his own idea of how Muppets Now, arriving on July 31, should be promoted along with his trusty chickens.

Wait, I thought we were going with this #MuppetsNow key art! Didn't we all agree it needs more chickens?? And more exploding socks… and, of course, lava spiders. pic.twitter.com/8egBdUNd8K — Gonzo (@GonzotheGreat) May 20, 2020

Next up, The Muppets band The Electric Mayhem thought Animal should get the spotlight. Meanwhile, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his assistant Beaker did some research at Muppet Labs to determine that their key art might be the best option for maximum effect.

Dr. Bunsen Honeydew here. My research shows that using this #MuppetsNow art would yield impressive results. After all, it was created by Muppet Labs, where the future of key art is being made today! pic.twitter.com/uYuOatQ9zB — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) May 20, 2020

Pepé the King Prawn chimed in with key art that’s actually not so focused on him, but he does force himself into a cast photo by way of Photoshop. Of course Miss Piggy goes to the complete opposite end of the spectrum and makes it all about her, blurring out the rest of the Muppets like they’re on a Stillwater t-shirt.

Puh-lease! We all know why people will watch #MuppetsNow, so why hide it? Ta-da! Some perfectly chic, simply stunning, positively MOI key art! pic.twitter.com/R49u1q2Fco — Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) May 20, 2020

As usual, Kermit the Frog is the one to talk some sense into everybody by using a piece of key art that has the entire cast, even Pepé the King Prawn, to get the word out about Muppets Now arriving this summer. Hulu even came in with a quick reference to the Kermit sipping tea meme to drive it home.

Kermit said your key art could be better,,, but that's none of my business. ??? — Hulu (@hulu) May 20, 2020

On top of all that social media mayhem, we also have the official synopsis for the series:

“Muppets Now” is The Muppets Studio’s first original series for Disney+. In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him. Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in “Muppets Now” with the kind of startling silliness and heartfelt fun that first made them famous.

Previously, there were reports of a new Muppets show that would feature unscripted segments in the form of game show, a cooking show and a talk show, the latter featuring an unnamed Muppet girlfriend. Each segment would have celebrity guests talking to Muppet characters. While those elements aren’t specifically mentioned, we can easily see how they could be used as the shows that Scooter has to hurriedly deliver. Then again, maybe this is something completely different. Hopefully we’ll get a sneak peek at the show soon so we’ll know for sure.

Muppets Now hits Disney+ on July 31, 2020.