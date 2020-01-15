We’re not far from reaching Disney live-action remake overload. And yet, the new Mulan can’t help but look promising. Maybe it’s wuxia-style fight choreography. Maybe it’s the fact that this is an action epic and not a musical. But it largely might be because director Niki Caro is eschewing the tired shot-for-shot trend we’ve seen in films like Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King and tackling an adaption of the ancient Chinese poem upon which Mulan is based. In China, Mulan is considered a folk figure, a near-mythic hero and not just a Disney princess. And Disney’s new Mulan TV spot highlights that mythic warrior that Mulan becomes.

Mulan TV Spot

Nostalgic Disney fans have bemoaned the lack of Mushu and the 1998 animated movie’s hit songs, but I find it so refreshing to see a live-action remake that isn’t just a shot-for-shot recreation of a (better) animated movie. And the new TV spot isn’t wanting for nostalgia — apart from Mulan (Liu Yifei) speaking those familiar phrases like “I will bring honor to us all,” the spot actually features a new rendition of the “Short Hair” theme from the animated film’s score by Jerry Goldsmith.

Caro directs a script by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin. Mulan also stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li.

Mulan opens in theaters on March 27, 2020.