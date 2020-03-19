Unfortunately, Disney has pushed back their live-action remake of Mulan to an unknown new release date now that movie theaters are closed all over the United States (as well as other countries around the world. But since certain corners of the internet were planning on it being released, we’re still getting the Mulan Honest Trailer for the original 1998 animated movie.

Mulan might be the only movie so far whose mere existence justifies a live-action remake. Not only did Disney smash together hundreds of years of unrelated Chinese history together for this movie, but they used a little too many Asian clichés. Plus, there’s a bit of a weird contrast between the comedy and musical moments and the grim death of war, especially when you realize just how many people Mulan kills with an avalanche.

Mulan Honest Trailer

Mulan represents Asian culture infinitely better than a lot of its older movies, which includes a racially insensitive musical sequences from the Siamese cats in Lady and the Tramp, and another Siamese cat playing piano with chopsticks in The Aristocats. But it’s still not quite up to snuff. That’s what makes the forthcoming live-action remake so promising, especially since they abandoned the musical elements and the talking dragon for comedic relief.

However, let’s not forget one of the big, glaring problems with Mulan. The movie continues the inconsistency with the presence of male nipples in Disney movies. Captain Li Shang’s are very prominent since he’s never wearing a shirt, but why does he have them and Aladdin doesn’t? Is it only muscular characters who have them visible? If so, why doesn’t Kocoum from Pocahontas have them while King Triton from The Little Mermaid does. We demand nipple equality, Disney!