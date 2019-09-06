School is in session, and so is Joseph Gordon-Levitt. After disappearing from the public consciousness for the past few years, Gordon-Levitt is making a comeback in a new Apple TV+ series, Mr. Corman. The Snowden actor will write, direct, executive produce, and star in the half-hour dramedy about a school teacher “still coming to grips with adulthood.”

Where has Gordon-Levitt been? America’s Internet Boyfriend before that phrase became a thing, Gordon-Levitt seemed set to become the next It Boy before he quietly disappeared from the big screen a few years ago to apparently work on his “online collaborative media platform” HitRecord. Apart from a little-seen indie thriller 7500 this year, the last movie he starred in was 2016’s Snowden. But Gordon-Levitt will be battling for that Internet Boyfriend title again with the Apple TV+ series Mr. Corman.

Collider reports that Gordon-Levitt is writing, directing, executive producing, and starring in Mr. Corman as a “teacher in the San Fernando Valley who is still coming to grips with adulthood.”

No other details have been revealed about Mr. Corman other than that it will be a half-hour dramedy, which is certainly a genre suited to Gordon-Levitt’s talents. Gordon-Levitt charmed his way into the hearts of teen girls everywhere with rom-coms like 500 Days of Summer, though his last passion project, his feature directorial debut Don Jon, was less successful. Hopefully he’s honed his craft somewhat that he’ll be able to deliver a more successful project with Mr. Corman.

Though this isn’t probably the big-screen comeback that fans have long been waiting for, TV is a good medium for Gordon-Levitt. Gordon-Levitt broke out with his role in the beloved sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun, which ran from 1996 to 2001. He’s worked frequently on both the small and big screen since then, but as he’s shown with HitRecord, Gordon-Levitt is eager to work with new mediums like streaming. And while Apple TV+ is still an unknown entity, there’s no denying its ability to amass star power.