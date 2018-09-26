October, the spookiest month of the year, is almost here. With it comes a slew of new movies on Netflix – some scary, some not. Month after month it becomes more clear that Netflix cares about their original material rather than films from studios, so the pickings are slim. But there’s still a good amount of material to pick from. See for yourself below.

Check out the best new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in October 2018.

Movies Coming to Netflix in October 2018

The Shining

Just in time for Halloween season, Stanley Kubrick‘s The Shining is coming back to Netflix. Yes, I know – you’ve probably seen this movie already. But The Shining is one of those films that you can watch again and again, and somehow always experience something new. Jack Nicholson takes his family to a secluded mountain hotel, and proceeds to go bonkers, with a little help from some ghosts. Obsessively crafted (as is the Kubrick way), The Shining creeps along, filling you with dread. Is it an accurate adaptation of Stephen King‘s novel? Absolutely not. But that doesn’t mean it’s bad.

The Devil’s Advocate

Movies don’t come much goofier than The Devil’s Advocate, and I mean that in a good way. Al Pacino is in ultimate ham-mode playing a powerful lawyer who also happens to be THE DEVIL! Pacino’s Satan runs a law firm, and he recruits idealistic young lawyer Keanu Reeves to join his team. Reeves, of course, doesn’t know Pacino is the devil, but soon finds his soul being tempted at every turn. The Devil’s Advocate is extremely over-the-top, which is part of its charm, and it’s fun to watch Pacino and Reeves – two actors with very different styles – work with each other. Bonus: look for an early performance from Charlize Theron as Reeves’ tormented wife.

Black Dynamite

A laugh-out-loud hilarious parody and love-letter to Blaxploitation films, Black Dynamite has Michael Jai White as Black Dynamite, a Vietnam War veteran and former CIA officer who also happens to be a kung-fu fighting ass-kicker taking on the Man. Black Dynamite ends up in the midst of an adventure that leads him all the way to Richard Nixon’s White House, and beyond. Light on logic and big on laughs, Black Dynamite is silly as hell, and one of the funniest movies you’ll ever see, loaded with quotable lines.

Blade II

Both Blade and Blade II are hitting Netflix in October, but I decided to highlight Blade II because it’s the more entertaining of the two. Guillermo del Toro brings his usual sensibilities to the story of half-human/half-vampire Blade (Wesley Snipes), who this time has to team up with some blood-suckers in order to take down a race of mutated vampires with Predator-like mouths. The movie kind of falls apart in the end, with Blade engaging in CGI wrestling moves, but for the bulk of the narrative, del Toro delivers.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves doesn’t care about historical accuracy, and Kevin Costner sure as hell doesn’t care about nailing a proper English accent. And yet, this action-movie take on the legend of Robin Hood is a blast. The two best things are Alan Rickman‘s gloriously scene chewing as the Sheriff of Nottingham, and the rousing, triumphant score from Michael Kamen. You know the story: Robin Hood robs from the rich and gives to the poor, and pisses off the powers-that-be in the process while shooting a bunch of arrows.