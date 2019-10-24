Crazy to think we’re almost at the end of the year. As October slowly slips away like sand through an hourglass, here comes November: a time of sweaters, early darkness, and copious amounts of carb-heavy foods. It also brings on a whole new slew of titles on Netflix. There’s a ton of Christmas-related content hitting the service next month – all the better to get the jump on the holiday season. But there’s plenty of other stuff as well. So here are the best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in November 2019.

The Irishman

One of the best films of the year (and the best film of the year, according to me), Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman brings together Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci for a story of epic proportions. This is not your typical Scorsese crime flick – it’s actually a somber meditation on life, legacy, and death. And even though it’s 3 hours and 30 minutes long, it flies by. The film tells the supposedly true story of Frank Sheeran, a hitman who claims to know exactly what happened to missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa.

A Single Man

Fashion designer Tom Ford made his directorial debut with this gorgeous, melancholy tale of an English college professor (Colin Firth) haunted by the sudden death of his lover (Matthew Goode). A Single Man follows Firth’s character through 1960s Los Angeles, and as you might expect from a fashion designer turned filmmaker, the results are visually enthralling.

The Crown Season 3

Even if you have no interest in the British royals, The Crown is one of Netflix’s best shows. What makes the series stand apart from most Netflix originals is that each episode can stand on its own. This isn’t a long 8-10 hour movie split up into chunks. Each episode is like its own short story, which makes for a much less exhausting watching experience. This new season sees a whole new cast stepping in to play the royals in older age, with Oliva Colman leading the pack as Queen Elizabeth.

The Game

The Game was David Fincher‘s follow-up to Seven, and it didn’t generate quite the same overwhelmingly positive reaction. But it should have, because it remains one of Fincher’s best. A cold, calculated thriller, the film has billionaire Michael Douglas agreeing to take part in what he thinks is an elaborate role-playing experience, but turns out to be something far more sinister. Or does it? Chilling, exciting, and altogether surprising, The Game is worth playing.

Rosemary’s Baby

Ah yes, just in time for the spooky holiday of…uh, Thanksgiving. Look, it would’ve made more sense for Netflix to have Rosemary’s Baby streaming in time for Halloween, but that’s not the way the streaming gods work. They move in mysterious ways. In any case, there’s a reason this tale of a woman (Mia Farrow) who might be pregnant with the Devil’s spawn remains a classic: it’s a masterpiece.