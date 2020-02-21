February is drawing to a close, which means its time for a new month, and all-new titles on Netflix. As usual, Netflix is dropping more originals than classic movies and TV shows these days, but there are a few familiar things arriving in March that are definitely worth checking out. These are all of TV shows and movies coming to Netflix

GoodFellas

I have a good feeling about this Martin Scorsese fellow. I could be wrong, but I think he’s going places! If you don’t believe me, you should check out an obscure little flick of his called GoodFellas. It’s about mobsters, music, and makin’ sauce (remember to stir!) In all seriousness, GoodFellas is a masterpiece, just as incredible today as it was when it opened in 1990. And now it’s coming to Netflix. I own this thing on 4K Blu-ray, but I know in my heart of hearts that I’ll end up adding it to my Netlfix queue anyway. So it goes.

There Will Be Blood

Paul Thomas Anderson has yet to make a bad movie (yeah, I said it, and I meant it), but There Will Be Blood is one of his best. Do I really need to sell you on this at this point? Must I remind you that Daniel Day-Lewis gives an all-time-great performance as rage-fueled oil man Daniel Plainview? You know all this by now. At least, I hope you do. But if you don’t – if, for some reason, you’ve yet to watch There Will Be Blood, Netflix is here to help.

Haywire

Steven Soderbergh fans tend to overlook Haywire when recounting the director’s achievements, and I say nuts to that. Haywire rules. It’s a Steven Soderbergh version of an action thriller, loaded with some incredible fight scenes and an impressive cast, too: Michael Fassbender, Ewan McGregor, Bill Paxton, Channing Tatum, Antonio Banderas. The lead is Gina Carano, in her first real acting gig. Some have an issue with Carano’s acting here, and there’s a long-running rumor that all of her dialogue was dubbed over. I don’t know if that’s true, and I’ll admit that Carano doesn’t exactly have range. But she clearly knows how to kick people’s asses, and that’s really what the movie requires her to do.

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Not your typical spy thriller, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy is a cold, slow-burn with a killer cast: Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, John Hurt, Toby Jones, Mark Strong, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Ciarán Hinds. The plot involves a potential mole at the top of the British secret service in the 1970s, and all the paranoia that comes with such a scenario. If you’re looking for a James Bond-style spy flick, you won’t get that here. Instead, you’ll get something far more cerebral and chilly.

Killing Them Softly

Killing Them Softly wasn’t exactly a smash hit when it arrived in 2012 (it earned itself a rare F CinemaScore) but it’s since achieved a cult status. And rightfully so. This dark, clever crime flick that tackles capitalism and the so-called American dream. When a gang of small-time crooks rip off a Mob card game, hitman Brad Pitt is called in to clean up the mess.