HBO Max launches this week, but what about the future? What will be available to stream next month, for instance? A lot, as it turns out. And it’s a lot of quality stuff, too. Not just HBO Max originals, but also plenty of familiar films as well. These are the best TV shows and movies coming to HBO Max in June 2020.

McCabe and Mrs. Miller

Robert Altman‘s anti-Western features Warren Beatty as a gambler and Julie Christie as the prostitute he strikes a deal with to open a brothel in a newly booming mining town. Stark, bleak, and featuring that patented Altman overlapping dialogue that you either love or hate, McCabe and Mrs. Miller is the complete opposite of the Westerns you’re used to. And dig that Leonard Cohen music.

Titanic

Here it is: yet another chance to argue about whether or not there was room on that floating door for Leonardo DiCaprio. But seriously, folks, Titanic is a solid movie that still holds up. Beyond the jokes and memes is a technical marvel featuring a solid love story. And say what you will about everything else, but you just can’t beat the lengthy section of the film devoted to the sinking of the great ship. It’s almost like this James Cameron guy knows what he’s doing or something.

First Man

First Man got the short end of the stick when it opened in 2018. What seemed like a sure-fire hit and a potential Oscar nominee. But it underperformed at the box office and was overlooked for every major Academy Award category. And it’s a shame, because Damien Chazelle‘s often uncomfortably quiet portrait of Neil Armstrong, as played by Ryan Gosling, is definitely worth checking out, and even revisiting.

Doctor Sleep (Director’s Cut)

Another box office disappointment that deserves a second chance, Mike Flanagan‘s adaptation of Stephen King’s Shining sequel Doctor Sleep attempts to both stay true to King’s work while also acknowledging Stanley Kubrick’s Shining movie adaptation. The results are mostly successful, especially thanks to a killer performance from Rebecca Ferguson as the leader of a band of nomadic psychic vampires. HBO Max will be streaming the Director’s Cut, too, which is the superior version of the film.

Ford V. Ferrari

A dad movie that’s fun for the whole family, Ford v. Ferrari has Matt Damon and Christian Bale living it up as racing pros attempting to win the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race with a car funded by Ford. Director James Mangold thrills with incredible racing scenes, and Damon and Bale are clearly having a blast bouncing off of each other.

June 1

4th & Forever: Muck City, Season One

Adventures In Babysitting, 1987 (HBO)

Amelie, 2001 (HBO)

An American Werewolf in London, 1981 (HBO)

The American, 2010 (HBO)

Another Cinderella Story, 2008

Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)

Black Beauty, 1994

Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016

The Bucket List, 2007

Cabaret, 1972

The Champ, 1979

Chicago, 2002

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011

Clash Of The Titans, 2010

Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003

Crash, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Dreaming Of Joseph Lees, 1999 (HBO)

Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999

Dune, 1984 (HBO)

Elf, 2003

Enter The Dragon, 1973

Far and Away, 1992 (HBO)

Final Destination, 2000

Final Destination 2, 2003

Final Destination 3, 2006

The Final Destination, 2009

Firewall, 2006

Flipped, 2010

Forces of Nature, 1999 (HBO)

The Fountain, 2006 (HBO)

Frantic, 1988

From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro, 2018 (HBO)

The Good Son, 1993 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Hanna, 2011 (HBO)

Havana, 1990 (HBO)

He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)

Heaven Can Wait, 1978

Heidi, 2006

Hello Again, 1987 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013

The Hunger, 1983

In Her Shoes, 2005 (HBO)

In Like Flint, 1967 (HBO)

The Iron Giant, 1999

It Takes Two, 1995

Juice, 1992

The Last Mimzy, 2007

License To Wed, 2007

Life, 1999 (HBO)

Lifeforce, 1985 (HBO)

Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)

Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action, 2003

The Losers, 2010

Love Jones, 1997

Lucy, 2020 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971

Misery, 1990

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, 2008 (HBO)

A Monster Calls, 2016 (HBO)

Mr. Wonderful, 1993 (HBO)

Must Love Dogs, 2005

My Dog Skip, 2000

Mystic River, 2003

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991

The Neverending Story, 1984

New York Minute, 2004

Nights In Rodanthe, 2008

No Reservations, 2007

Ordinary People, 1980

Our Man Flint, 1966 (HBO)

The Parallax View, 1974

Patch Adams, 1998 (HBO)

A Perfect World, 1993

Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro, 2017 (HBO)

Personal Best, 1982

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Ray, 2004 (HBO)

Richie Rich (Movie), 1994

Rosewood, 1997

Rugrats Go Wild, 2003

Running on Empty, 1988

Secondhand Lions, 2003

She’s The Man, 2006 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)

Space Cowboys, 2000

Speed Racer, 2008

Splendor in the Grass, 1961

The Stepfather, 1987 (HBO)

Summer Catch, 2001

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993

Tess, 1980 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009

Titanic, 1997

TMNT, 2007

Torch Song Trilogy, 1988

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)

Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000

U-571, 2000 (HBO)

U.S. Marshals, 1998

Unaccompanied Minors, 2006

Uncle Buck, 1989 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

Walking and Talking, 1996 (HBO)

We Are Marshall, 2006

Weird Science, 1985 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Wild Wild West, 1999

Wonder, 2019 (HBO)

X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

June 2

Inside Carbonaro, Season One (TruTV)

June 4

HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island (HBO)

We’re Here, Season Finale (HBO)

June 5

Betty, Season Finale (HBO)

June 6

Ad Astra, 2019 (HBO)

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)

June 7

I May Destroy You, Series Premiere (HBO)

June 10

Infinity Train, Season 2 Premiere

June 12

El asesino de los caprichos (AKA The Goya Murders), 2020 (HBO)

June 13

The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)

June 14

I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

Insecure, Season 4 Finale (HBO)

June 16

#GeorgeWashington, 2017

Age of Big Cats, Season One

Ancient Earth, Season One

Apocalypse: WWI, Season One

Big World in A Small Garden, 2016

The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice, Season One

Cornfield Shipwreck, 2019

The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart, 2019

David Attenborough’s Ant Mountain, 2016

David Attenbourough’s Light on Earth, 2016

DeBugged, 2018

Digits, Season One

Dragons & Damsels, 2019

Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade, 2016

Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks, Season One

First Man, 2017

Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World, 2019

Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo, 2019

The History of Food, Season One

Hurricane the Anatomy, Season One, 2018

Into the Lost Crystal Caves, 2016

Jason Silva: Transhumanism, 2016

King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 & Part 2), Season One

Knuckleball!, 2019

Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait, 2018

Looney Tunes (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One

Man’s First Friend, 2018

Penguin Central, 2019

Pompeii: Disaster Street, 2020

Popeye (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One

Pyramids Builders: New Clues, 2019

Realm of the Volga, Season One

Sacred Spaces, Season One

Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer, Documentary Premiere (CNN)

Scanning the Pyramids, 2018

Science vs. Terrorism, Season One

The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Season One

Secret Life of Lakes, Season One

Secret Life Underground, Season One

Secrets of the Solar System, Season One

Space Probes!, Season One

Speed, Season One

Spies of War, Season One

Tales of Nature, Season One

Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat, 2020

Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King’s Vanished Palace, 2019

Viking Women, Season One

Vitamania, 2018

Whale Wisdom, 2019

The Woodstock Bus, 2019

June 18

Summer Camp Island, Season 2 Premiere

Karma, Series Premiere

June 19

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)

Bajo el mismo techo (AKA Under the Same Roof), 2020 (HBO)

June 20

Ford V. Ferrari, 2020 (HBO)

June 21

Perry Mason, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

June 22

Hard, Series Finale (HBO)

June 24

South Park, Seasons 1-23

Transhood, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 25

Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO, Special Premiere

Doom Patrol, Season 2 Premiere

Esme & Roy, Season 2A Premiere

Search Party, Season 3 Premiere

June 26

Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants), 2020

June 27

Doctor Sleep (Director’s Cut), 2020 (HBO)

June 28

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

June 30

Welcome to Chechnya, Documentary Premiere (HBO)