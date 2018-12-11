For the third year in a row, The Movie Crypt podcast will be hosting a 48-hour live marathon. Hosted by Adam Green and Joe Lynch, the podcast has gathered together an impressive line-up of talent, and will be dishing out some goods genre fans won’t be able to resist. That includes readings of rare scripts – like George Romero’s never-made script for The Mummy. Best of all: it’s all for a good cause – raising money to “help homeless, abandoned, neglected, and abused Yorkshire Terriers in desperate need of foster and medical care.” Get the full details of the Movie Crypt 48 hour live marathon below.

The 3rd annual Movie Crypt 48-hour live podcast is pulling out all the stops this year, offering a bounty of genre-movie riches for your ear holes. Like previous years, the full line-up for the marathon remains a secret. But some info has already been revealed. Gremlins director Joe Dante will open the marathon as the first guest. After that, you can expect a reading of George A. Romero’s never before seen, never produced screenplay for The Mummy (with revisions by Mick Garris).

Per The A.V. Club:

“[Romero’s script] revolved around female archaeologist Helen Grover and her discovery in Abydos of the tomb of Imhotep, an Egyptian general who lived in the time of Ramesses II. Unfolding in a nameless American city in modern times, events are set into motion when Imhotep inadvertently awakens as a result of his preserved cadaver having been exposed to rays from an MRI scan in a high-tech forensic archaeology lab. The script then progresses to a fish-out-of-water story when Imhotep, having regained his youthful appearance, recognizes the need to adapt to a contemporary society that is three thousand years removed from the one he came from. Assuming at first that he is a representative from the Bureau of Antiquities, Helen finds herself drawn into a tentative relationship with Imhotep while also experiencing clairvoyant flashbacks to a previous life in Nineteenth Dynasty Egypt as a priestess of Isis.”

There will also be a reading of the R-rated Gremlins script. And that’s just the start. As mentioned above, the 48-hour marathon is raising money to help Yorkshire Terriers in desperate need of foster and medical care. To date, The Movie Crypt has raised $40,000 for Save A Yorkie Rescue, a non-profit and fully volunteer rescue organization dedicated to saving dogs. The link to listen to the broadcast will be posted on ArieScope.com when the special 2-hour pre-show kicks off at 3pm PST on Friday (12/14). At 5pm PST, the 48-hour live marathon will begin. More details about the event can be read below.