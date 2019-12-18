The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch everything that happened on the blue carpet of the world premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Plus, join the cast after the premiere for a special appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live where the cast played Family Feud, answered questions asked by kids, and talked about what they stole from the set.

First up, here’s the official recorded broadcast of the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Watch as the cast arrives, answers questions, and tries not to spoil anything as we wait for the movie to arrive this weekend.

Next up, during an extended appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker answered a slew of questions from the late night talk show host. They talk about the energy at the premiere, things that they took from the set, and what they received as wrap gifts from director J.J. Abrams.

It wouldn’t be an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live if there wasn’t some kind of game show. The cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker splits up to battle each other in Family Feud. It’s the Vadersteins versus the Walkerskys, and you’ll have to watch to find out who reigns supreme.

Finally, for a bit of adorable fun, Jimmy Kimmel Live also had kids in Hollywood as questions that the members of the Star Wars cast had to answer to the best of their ability. Kids have some pretty weird questions about the Star Wars universe, but we’re sure there’s an explanation for a lot of this stuff.