The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, meet the cast of CBS All Access’ new animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and let them introduce you to their characters. Plus, see what footage from the climax of Ghostbusters looked like before visual effects were added in post-production. And finally, listen to voice actor Billy West break down his most famous character voices, including Futruama, Doug, and more.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is now available on CBS All Access, but if you’re not sure it’s a show you want to check out, let the cast introduce their characters from the USS Cerritos. We’ve got Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Eugene Cordero (Ensign Rutherford) and Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi) all talking about their Starfleet crew members, and you can catch new episodes of the show on Thursdays on CBS All Access.

Next, here’s a look at what the footage from the climax of the original Ghostbusters looked like before the visual effects were added for the proton streams, Gozer’s temple, and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. While there are flashes of light on set, the proton stream is an effect that isn’t part of the scene until post-production.

Finally, Vanity Fair brought in voice actor Billy West to look back at some of his most famous animated characters. Watch as he dives back into cartoon history to look back at Ren & Stimpy and Doug, his work as Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd from Space Jam, Philip J. Fry, Professor Farnsworth, Zoidberg, and Captain Zapp Brannigan from Futurama, and even Red from the M&M’s commercials.