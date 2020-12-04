The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how to make Baby Yoda’s famous blue macarons from The Mandalorian with some help from executive producer Jon Favreau. Plus, meet a prop maker responsible for creating various paper props, from handwritten letters to driver’s licenses, in Silver Linings Playbook, Parks and Recreation, and more. And finally, listen to a nearly hour-long chat with director Paul W.S. Anderson about the upcoming video game movie Monster Hunter.

First up, a new episode of Binging with Babish brought in The Mandalorian executive producer Jon Favreau to provide some insight into the making of the blue macarons that The Child famously stole in the episode titled “The Heist.” Yes, they’re inspired by blue milk, but if you want to make them, it could end up being complicated and pricey.

Next, Great Big Story profiles Ross MacDonald, a craftsman responsible for creating tens of thousands of paper props in various movies and TV shows. You might not realize, but there’s a lot of thought that goes into the appearance of various books, documents, business cars, driver’s licenses, notes, and more paper-based props, and MacDonald figures out the right way to have paper aged, cut, copywritten, and more.

Finally, Sony Pictures hosted a virtual chat with Monster Hunter director Paul W.S. Anderson to talk about the adaptation of the hit video game. Plus, you can see a bunch of photos from behind the scenes, visual effects animatics, and much more. Watch to the very end, and there’s also an interview with videog game creators Kaname Fujioka and Ryozo Tsujimoto.