In this edition, check out some Avengers: Endgame Easter eggs and plot hints you might have missed in the most recent trailer. Plus, watch a video essay explain why a lot of movie posters have similar designs, and watch as character actor John Turturro breaks down the many roles of his versatile career, from The Big Lebowski to Do the Right Thing and more.

First up, as we illustrated in our Avengers: Endgame trailer breakdown, there are a lot of details to be gleaned from all the new footage. But we couldn’t possibly get them all, so ScreenCrush is here with an even deeper dive to point out the various Easter eggs, plot hints and more.

Next, if you’ve ever been in a movie theater and thought a movie poster looked familiar, than this video essay is for you. We’ve known for awhile that many movies posters have the same lazy designs, and this video from Cheddar explains why, from the colors being used to the character poses, and much more.

Finally, John Turturro is one of the best character actors working today, and he’s had an impressive and eclectic career over the years. Watch as Turturro looks back at his many roles with Vanity Fair, including Do the Right Thing, Quiz Show, The Big Lebowski, and his recent turn in Gloria Bell.