Mondo was set to unveil a monster-sized gallery show at SXSW devoted to Godzilla. And then the coronavirus came to town and stomped all over that plan. But the art still exists, and now it’s coming to the Mondo website starting tomorrow, March 19. Ahead of the official release some of the Mondo Godzilla art has been revealed online, and you can take a look at it below.

There was supposed to be a massive Godzilla poster show at SXSW this year that featured art devoted to “the Showa, and Reiwa eras of the Godzilla film catalog with 24 posters by 11 artists, including Godzilla fanatic, Tom Whalen…and Attack Peter, an artist we’ve been eager to work with who specializes in beautifully handcrafted linocut artwork printed on Lokta paper.” But just because SXSW is off it doesn’t mean you can’t check out – and get your hands on – some of this art. io9 debuted some debut pieces today, so let’s take a gander at them, shall we?

First, here’s Tom Whalen’s Godzilla vs. Megalon, which will have a standard edition run of 250 for $55 and a variant run of 125 for $75, both 24″ x 36″.

Here’s another Whalen piece, for Terror of Mechagodzilla. Both standard and variant versions cost $75 and are 36″ x 24″.

Finally, here’s a poster for Godzilla: King of the Monsters by Oliver Barrett. Standard run: 250, size 24″ x 36″, cost $50. Variant: same size, but a run of 125 at $75. All of these will be available at the Mondo shop tomorrow, March 19. Head on over to io9 to see the variants.

Regarding the Mondo Godzilla posters, Mondo’s Creative Director of Toys and Collectibles, Brock Otterbacher, said: “He’s been many things over his many years – a symbol of the horrors of war, nature’s wrath, a hero, a villain, and even the collection of angry souls taking revenge on the living. One thing he’s always been, however, is beloved across many generations of fans, children and adults alike. The King of the Monsters comes to Mondo’s Gallery for a kaiju-sized show featuring the city stomping giant, along with many of his friends and foes. Dozens of fantastic artists bring their appreciation to the various eras of Toho’s monster movies, and I, as a huge fan myself, feel there’s something for every kind of Godzilla fan. Whether you have love for Jet Jaguar, Mothra, Gigan, Destoroyah, or Godzilla himself, I think you’ll be stoked for what we have in store for you!”