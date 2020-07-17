Mondo will be officially participating in Comic-Con at Home. The beloved film poster and apparel company has unveiled its plans for the virtual San Diego Comic-Con convention next week, where it will debut live panels with Mondo creative directors and artists, and sneak peeks at upcoming collectibles, apparel, soundtracks, and more. And of course, some cool stuff will be made available for sale. Check out a tease of some of the new art below.

Prepare to open your wallet for the next Mondo collectibles. Mondo has unveiled its plans for Comic-Con at Home, with a schedule of panels and live chats that will include deep dives into poster creation, as well as unique concert experiences and sneak peeks at what the company has in store for upcoming toys, collectibles, soundtracks, apparel, and games. Mondo will have panels and events all throughout the virtual convention from July 23 through 26.

“2020 is hard, and although we can’t all be in San Diego this July getting lost in the pop culture maelstrom that is Comic Con, that doesn’t mean we can’t come together to bring a little madness into your living room, right?” Mondo senior creative director Eric Garza said. “This year we’re excited to celebrate one of our favorite weeks of the year from the comfort of your own couch. No lines. No achy feet. No con crud.”

While Mondo hasn’t yet revealed what new products will be available for sale at its virtual Comic-Con booth at #435, the company has previously teased posters for Batman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, X-Men, and more. A few new teaser images give us a peek at what else Mondo has planned.

All panels, live chats and new items for sale will be available at Mondo’s official Comic-Con page. See the full schedule for Mondo at Comic-Con at Home below.

Thursday, July 23

Mondo Live Artist Talk: Daniel Danger, Sara Deck, Jack Hughes, Justin & Paige Erickson, Rory Kurtz and Truck Torrence sit down to discuss the current poster scene. They’ll share a look at their process, hint at what they’ve been working on, and discuss where they’d like to see the alternative film poster scene go next. Moderated by Mondo Creative Director Mitch Putnam. (11:00am PT / 2pm ET)

An Evening with Toys: Mondo Toys and Collectibles Creative Directors Mike Bonanno and Hector Arce will host a live AMA showcasing their toys, collectibles and tiki line up for 2020 and 2021. The live show will have a video/sizzle reel teasing upcoming products followed by a Q&A. (2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET)

Friday, July 24

MONDOPALOOZA: Mondo and Death Waltz Recording Company present a collection of exclusive at-home recorded musical performances by our friends and composers from around the world, including Le Matos, Paul Leonard-Morgan, Emile Mosseri, Fabio Frizzi, Goblin, The Blasting Company, Pentagram Home Video, Dolls and more. (5:00pm PT / 8:00pm ET)

Saturday, July 25

The Mondo Happy Hour with Attack Peter!: Mondo Creative Directors Eric Garza, Mitch Putnam, and Rob Jones host a live interview with artist Attack Peter! (12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET)

Lights, Kaiju, Action… DESTROY: Join Mondo Books’ Zack Carlson, Mondo Collectibles’ Michael Bonnano, and Mondo Music’s Spencer Hickman for a sneak preview of some BIG upcoming releases. Like, skyscraper big. Like, rampaging monster stepping on skyscraper big, featuring an exclusive look at the forthcoming Art of Sofubi book, plus well, you’ll have to watch to see which department swings in with the most gargantuan announce of all. (2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET)

Art of Soundtracks: Mondo Creative Directors Spencer Hickman and Mo Shafeek curate a live chat with fellow soundtrack reissue labels like Ship To Shore PhonoCo, Enjoy The Ride, Milan Records, Tiger Lab, Invada, and Terror Vision. Expect behind the scenes information, title announces and maybe even an exclusive reveal or two. (5:00pm PT / 8:00pm ET)

Sunday, July 26

The Mondo Happy Hour with Matt Taylor: Mondo Creative Directors Eric Garza, Rob Jones, Mitch Putnam, and Allie Whalen sit down for a live interview with artist Matt Taylor to talk about mutants and their days of future past. (2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET)