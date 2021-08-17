On the August 17, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
    • Chris went on vacation.
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Chris read Billy Summers.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Ben and Chris watched Untold: Malice at the Palace, The White Lotus, and the first two episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8.
    • Ben watched Harley Quinn season 1 and all of Hacks.
    • Chris watched Demonic and Showtime’s UFO mini-series. 

 

Also mentioned: 

 

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Podcasts

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.