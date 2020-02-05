Mike Flanagan is sticking with some familiar faces for Midnight Mass, his new Netflix horror series. Kate Siegel, who appeared on Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House (and is also married to the filmmaker) has joined the Midnight Mass cast, along with Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights) and Hamish Linklater (Legion). Hill House alumnus Annabeth Gish and Henry Thomas are also on board, along with Alex Essoe and Robert Longstreet, who both appeared in Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep. See the full Midnight Mass cast line-up below.

Deadline has a rather hefty breakdown of the Midnight Mass cast, which is comprised of some familiar Mike Flanagan players, and some new faces as well:

Zach Gilford (The Purge: Anarchy), Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House) and Hamish Linklater (Legion) are set as leads…Annabeth Gish (The Haunting of Hill House), Michael Trucco (Hunter Killer), Samantha Sloyan (Grey’s Anatomy), Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill House),Rahul Abburi (Killer Ransom), Crystal Balint (The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco), Matt Biedel (Altered Carbon), Alex Essoe (Doctor Sleep), Rahul Kohli (Supergirl), Kristin Lehman (The Chronicles of Riddick), Robert Longstreet (Doctor Sleep), Igby Rigney (Blue Bloods) and Annarah Shephard round out the cast.

In Midnight Mass, “an isolated island community experiences miraculous events – and frightening omens – after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.” Flanagan will be directing every episode of Midnight Mass for Netflix, and that’s really all I need to know. I’m a ride or die Flanagan fan – I think he’s one of the best filmmakers working in horror today. He’s an artist who is able to deftly blend terror and pathos, and that’s really not as easy as you might think. As long as he keeps churning out horror projects, I’ll be paying attention.

Midnight Mass actually has an interesting connection to some of Flanagan’s other work. In his film Hush, the main character – played by Kate Siegel – is an author working on a novel called Midnight Mass. And in Flanagan’s Gerald’s Game, a copy of the same book can be spotted at one point:

Midnight Mass will start production this spring in Vancouver. Flanagan is also working on the Netflix Hill House follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor, but he’s only helming one episode of that series.