‘Men In Black: International’ Contest: Win a Blu-ray and Mondo Poster
Posted on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
Today at /Film we have a contest that’s out of this world. And by that I mean it’s related to Men In Black: International. In honor of the Men in Black sequel’s home media release, we’re giving away one copy of the film on Blu-ray along with a Mondo poster created by Francesco Francavilla. One lucky winner could score both of these items – it could even be you. Details below.
Men In Black: International is now on digital and Blu-ray, and to celebrate, we’re running a contest just for you, dear reader. One lucky winner will score one copy of the film and one Mondo poster from artist Francesco Francavilla. Check out the poster below.
To enter to win, fire off an email HERE with the subject line MIB CONTEST. A winner will be picked at random. U.S. residents only (sorry)! The Mondo poster will not be available to ship until late September, but winners will receive the Blu-ray before that.
In Men In Black: International, Chris Hemsworth, and Tessa Thompson “join forces to take on an apocalyptic alien threat in director F. Gary Gray’s (The Fate of the Furious) globetrotting adventure Men In Black: International. The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.”
The cast also includes Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), international dance phenoms Les Twins (Laurent Bourgeois & Larry Bourgeois) with Emma Thompson (Late Night) and Liam Neeson (Taken).
The special features included with the home media release are below.
4K ULTRA HD COMBO PACK AND BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVE BONUS MATERIALS
- Deleted Scenes
- “Alien-cestry.com”: Everyone has a little alien in them! Trace your roots with Alien-cestry.com!
- “Neuralyzer: Like It Never Even Happened”: As NOT seen on Alien TV, order now to get your very own Neuralyzer and erase life’s embarrassing moments like a pro.
BLU-RAY, DVD AND DIGITAL BONUS MATERIALS
- “Gag Reel”: Even top MIB agents forget their lines. See their bloopers in this unforgettable gag reel.
- “New Recruits, Classic Suits”: Anchored by the delightful chemistry between Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth and supported by icons like Emma Thompson & Liam Neeson, the cast of MIB International is truly out of this world!
- “Let’s Do This! Inside the Action & Stunts”: MIB International is packed with action and stunts, go behind the scenes with the team to see how they pulled it off.
- “Look Right Here: Gadgets, Weapons, & Rides”: From the iconic Neuralyzer to a tricked out Jag, check out the amazing arsenal of gadgets, weapons and vehicles.
- “Expanding the Universe of MIB”: MIB ups the ante with international locations, aliens and more as the universe expands.
- “Frank & Pawny’s Peanut Gallery”: Everyone’s favorite pug and pawn join together to watch a few key scenes and share their thoughts.
- “Les Twins Leave It on the Floor”: Dance sensations Les Twins show off their signature style and how they devised their alien moves.
- “In Case You’ve Been Neuralyzed: MIB Recap”: Join Frank the Pug for this rapid-fire recap of the MIB franchise.
- “The MIB Meet the NBA”: With talent like this, these NBA stars must be super-human.