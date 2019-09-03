Today at /Film we have a contest that’s out of this world. And by that I mean it’s related to Men In Black: International. In honor of the Men in Black sequel’s home media release, we’re giving away one copy of the film on Blu-ray along with a Mondo poster created by Francesco Francavilla. One lucky winner could score both of these items – it could even be you. Details below.

To enter to win, fire off an email HERE with the subject line MIB CONTEST. A winner will be picked at random. U.S. residents only (sorry)! The Mondo poster will not be available to ship until late September, but winners will receive the Blu-ray before that.

In Men In Black: International, Chris Hemsworth, and Tessa Thompson “join forces to take on an apocalyptic alien threat in director F. Gary Gray’s (The Fate of the Furious) globetrotting adventure Men In Black: International. The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.”

The cast also includes Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), international dance phenoms Les Twins (Laurent Bourgeois & Larry Bourgeois) with Emma Thompson (Late Night) and Liam Neeson (Taken).

The special features included with the home media release are below.

4K ULTRA HD COMBO PACK AND BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVE BONUS MATERIALS

Deleted Scenes

“Alien-cestry.com”: Everyone has a little alien in them! Trace your roots with Alien-cestry.com!

“Neuralyzer: Like It Never Even Happened”: As NOT seen on Alien TV, order now to get your very own Neuralyzer and erase life’s embarrassing moments like a pro.

