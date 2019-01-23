Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse may not be raking in as much money as other comic book movies at the box office from 2018, but the animated take on your friendly neighborhood webslinger is still a hit, and it’s a gorgeous one to boot. Now you can bring home the beauty of the Spider-Verse in the form of an incredible new print by artists Matt Ferguson and Florey, and it features nearly all of the Spider-People from the film. Check out the Matt Ferguson and Florey Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse print below.

Matt Ferguson and Florey Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Print

Bottleneck Gallery and Grey Matter Art teamed up with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to bring this officially licensed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse print to your wall where Spider-Man belongs.

As you can see, there are two versions of the print, the regular (on the right) being a timed edition that is on sale today at 12pm ET from the Grey Matter Art and Bottleneck Gallery websites and available through Sunday, January 27 at 11:59pm ET. However many are sold for $50 each will be how many are printed.

Otherwise, the variant on the left is an edition of 250, and it will cost you $60. Half of the allocation will be available at Bottleneck Gallery and the other half at Grey Matter Art. Like the regular version, it measures 24 x 36 inches. What’s cool about this release is that no matter which version of the print you get, there’s another…dimension, if you will, to each of the posters. A glow in the dark screen print layer can be seen when the lights go down low, and it looks like this:

After loving Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, I couldn’t wait to see what kind of artwork came out for collectors to frame on their walls. Surely there will be plenty more to come, but you couldn’t ask for a better start with this outstanding collection of Spider-People.