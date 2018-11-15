For general audiences, the fact that Mary Poppins Returns exists at all will be reason enough to see it. A slightly smaller subset of fans will want to see it because it stars Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) taking over the iconic title role.

But an even smaller crowd – the people who saw and loved the Broadway musical Hamilton and have listened to its soundtrack countless times – will line up to see Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda in a supporting role as a singing, dancing lamplighter named Jack. Catering to those fans, Disney has released a new Mary Poppins Returns sneak peek video that includes Miranda belting out a new song from the movie. Check it out below.



Mary Poppins Returns Sneak Peek Video

We’ve heard Blunt’s Poppins sing already, but this is the first bit of footage that really gives us an idea of what we can expect from Miranda – aside from his godawful English accent. That has to be a deliberately terrible accent that nods to Dick Van Dyke’s famously horrendous accent in the original movie…right? Miranda is a very self-aware guy, and Van Dyke knows his was bad, too: “It was the worst Cockney accent ever done,” Van Dyke told Conan O’Brien a few years ago, “but the guy who taught me was an Irishman!”

When /Film’s Jacob Hall visited the set of Mary Poppins Returns, he and the other journalists there spoke with Miranda about his new character:

“[Jack] apprenticed under Burt from the original film, so he knows all about Mary. He knows that Mary shows up and stuff’s going to happen and cool adventures will be had. So it’s really nice to play the Burt position in this film. You kind of get to go on all the fun adventures with the Banks family… I just picture a little mini-Burt running around after him. And he sort of grows up and doesn’t lose that spark. I think what Burt and Jack share is that they don’t lose the imagination that comes with childhood. I think that’s one of the themes, too, that grownups forget. Grownups forget imbuing the world with imagination at every turn. And what sets Burt apart and Jack apart is that they don’t…he remembers Mary Poppins and he remembers everything she’s capable of. She’s not just a nanny in his head. She is a bringer of wonder. That’s what they should [remember].”

Mary Poppins Returns arrives in theaters on December 19, 2018.