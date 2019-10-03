Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse blew us away last year. From the fun dimension-hopping story to the stunning comic book-inspired visuals, the movie was outstanding from top to bottom. Now that some time has gone by, pop culture artists are really digging into the movie to deliver their own artwork inspired by Miles Morales and all of his Spider-Friends from other dimensions. This week’s New York Comic-Con has plenty of new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse offerings, but artist Mark Englert is the only one who has pair of pieces inspired by the movie that are easily available online right now.

Mark Englert Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Prints

First up, here’s “The one and only Spider-Man.” The print measures 36×12 inches and is a hand-numbered timed edition that you can pick up for $50 through Sunday, October 6 at 11:59pm ET. That means however many are sold during that window, that’s how many will be printed. Plus, it has this cool glow in the dark layer that has the rest of the Spider-Gang coming out of the sky.

The detail on this print is what I love the most, right down to the sticker that Miles has slapped onto the gargoyle head.

However, maybe you’re more of a Spider-Gwen fan instead. Mark Englert has you covered there too.

This 36×12 inch print is also a hand-numbered timed edition that you can snag for $50 through Sunday, October 6 at 11:59pm ET. Again, however many are sold before that time, that’s how many will be printed. So it’s really easy to get your hands on both of these prints.

We’re going to be getting incredible work inspired by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse for a long time, and I can’t wait to see what more of our favorite artists can do with such a visual feast of a movie.