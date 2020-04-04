Take that, Game of Thrones Starbucks cup. Little Women just one-upped the famous background prop error of the HBO fantasy series with not one, but two modern water bottles sitting in the background of Greta Gerwig‘s Oscar-nominated period piece, just waiting to steal the scene from Timothée Chalamet. Sorry, Timmy.

One of the defining elements of Gerwig’s astounding adaptation of Little Women is its detailed set design — the houses and rooms of the film set in post-Civil War America packed with objects and knick-knacks that communicate the overwhelming warmth of the film. But maybe not detailed enough.

An avid fan of Little Women spotted a modern Hydroflask and water bottle sitting in the background of the scene in the film when the March sisters storm Laurie’s (Chalamet) house after Amy (Florence Pugh) has been punished by her teacher. In the shot of Chalamet watching the energetic girls tear through his study room, you can spot the two modern objects that shouldn’t be sitting in an 1861 Massachusetts house.

This is my third time rewatching little women and I just noticed there is hydro flask and water bottle. pic.twitter.com/v3n4fOuCXV — ????? (@ladyunagi) March 31, 2020

The water bottles were spotted by Madelyn Rancourt, who posted the image on TikTok, where it was went viral and spread to Twitter. Rancourt would follow up with a second TikTok video showing Little Women stars Saoirse Ronan, Chalamet, and Dern discussing this very scene with Gerwig for a Vanity Fair video, with none of them appearing any the wiser.

It’s a pretty big goof on Gerwig and her crew’s part, but it’s by no means the worst prop error to show up in a major feature film or TV show.