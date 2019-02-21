Last Night in Soho, the psychological horror-thriller from director Edgar Wright, just picked up two exciting new cast members – Matt Smith, of Doctor Who fame, and Leave No Trace break-out Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie. The two join the previously cast Anya Taylor-Joy in a film that Wright has described as being in the same style as Roman Polanski’s Repulsion and Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now.

The Last Night in Soho cast continues to impress. After casting The Witch and Split star Anya Taylor-Joy, Edgar Wright has now added Matt Smith and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie. Smith made a name for himself playing the Eleventh Doctor on Doctor Who, and recently appeared on the first two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown. McKenzie earned rave reviews for her work in last year’s Leave No Trace. She recently wrapped filming on Jojo Rabbit with director Taika Waititi.

Beyond the casting news, we still don’t know a whole lot about Last Night in Soho. We didn’t even really know the title until recently – Edgar Wright told us personally that Last Night in Soho was a working title, but the director has apparently decide to make it official. According to Collider, “the film will take place in two different time periods — the ’60s and modern day. Taylor-Joy will play the lead in the ’60s, while McKenzie will play a fashion student in modern day scenes.” Smith will play “Taylor-Joy’s manager of sorts.” Just what he’s managing her in remains unclear.

“I realized I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” Wright said back when news of the project first arrived. “With Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

Wright has dabbled in genre elements before – horror, sci-fi, and more. But all of his previous work had a comedic bent to it. Last Night in Soho, however, will be a “straight-up psychological horror-thriller” similar to Don’t Look Now and Repulsion. Both of those films are eerie thrillers in which protagonists can’t be sure of what’s real, and what’s part of their fevered imaginations – so it’s likely Last Night in Soho will follow suit. Wright penned the script for the new thriller with Penny Dreadful writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and plans to start shooting in Soho this summer.