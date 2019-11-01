If you’ve been wondering if and when Lady Gaga would land another high-profile acting gig after her Oscar-nominated turn in A Star Is Born, wonder no more. The singer and actresses will star in a new film for Ridley Scott about the Gucci fashion dynasty and the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci. Ms. Gaga will play Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of orchestrating the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci.

Deadline broke the news on the Lady Gaga Gucci murder movie (please, someone give this thing a title so I don’t have to keep calling it that). This is the first acting project Lady Gaga has signed onto since her Star Is Born role, and working with director Ridley Scott is bound to generate plenty of attention. Producer (and Ridley’s wife) Giannina Scott helped fashion the project into a film, which will be an adaptation of Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. Here’s that book’s synopsis:

Did Patrizia Reggiani murder her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, in 1995 because his spending was wildly out of control? Did she do it because her glamorous ex was preparing to marry his mistress, Paola Franchi? Or is there a possibility she didn’t do it at all? In this gripping account of the ascent, eventual collapse, and resurrection of the Gucci dynasty, Sara Gay Forden takes us behind the scenes of the trial and exposes the passions, the power, and the vulnerabilities of the greatest fashion family of our times.

Whether or not Patrizia Reggiani did the deed will no doubt be covered in the film, but in real life, she was convicted of arranging the killing of her husband, and sentenced to 29 years in prison. She was released after 18 years, her sentence reduced for time off for good behavior. A true crime story focused on a wealthy family is a familiar territory for Ridley Scott. He also directed All the Money in the World, about the kidnapping of the grandson of billionaire J. Paul Getty.

I thought Gaga gave a wonderful performance in A Star Is Born, but I suppose the argument could be made she was just playing a version of herself – a famous singer. It’ll be interesting to see how she handles a big film role that takes her beyond that.