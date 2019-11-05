Knives Out is one of the year’s most entertaining movies, and it has one of the year’s best casts to boot. Rian Johnson‘s whodunnit has Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer all turning in memorable performances as an eclectic cast of characters, many of whom are suspects in a possible murder. To better help acquaint you with this line-up, new videos introducing you to the Knives Out characters have arrived. Watch them below.

Knives Out Characters – Toni Collette as Joni Thrombey

First, let’s meet Joni Thrombey, played by Toni Collette. She’s a lifestyle guru promoting “Flam”, which is clearly meant as a send-up of Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Goop” movement. Joni is one of several Thrombey family members considered a suspect in the death of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), a wealthy mystery novelist.

Knives Out Characters – Michael Shannon as Walt Thrombey

Next up is Michael Shannon’s Walt Thrombey, one of Harlan’s children who – according to this video, at least – is the new acting CEO of Harlan’s lucrative publishing company.

Knives Out Characters – Jamie Lee Curtis as Linda Drysdale-Thrombey

And here’s Jamie Lee Curtis as another of the Thrombey children, Linda Drysdale-Thrombey, a real estate mogul. “Linda Drysdale, daughter of world-famous mystery writer, Harlan Thrombey, built Thrombey Real Estate from the ground up Let her help you make a killing in the real estate market,” the video caption reads.

These are only three of the many characters in the film, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we got videos for every single one, including Daniel Craig’s famous private detective, Benoit Blanc.

The videos above are amusing, but they only hint at how delightful the movie itself is. As I wrote in my review, “The game’s afoot and everyone’s a suspect in Knives Out, Rian Johnson‘s deliriously funny whodunit. It’s the most fun you’ll ever have trying to solve a murder. Gathering together a killer cast of movie stars and character actors, Johnson has crafted a film that’s both a loving homage to locked room mysteries and a giddy, laugh-out-loud funny comedy that keeps pulling the rug out from under you just when you think you’ve found your footing. It’s a total blast.”

Knives Out opens November 27.