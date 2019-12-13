Fans have demanded to see more of the Knights of Ren in the new Star Wars trilogy, and they’re finally getting their wish with The Rise of Skywalker. Kylo Ren’s old buddies are back, and they all look like goofy steampunk hockey goalies. The characters are still shrouded in secrecy, so much so that we don’t even know their names. Until now! Well, at least one of their names. According to a Topps card, one of the Knights has a name, and it’s Trudgen.

Behold! Trudgen! This is one of the goofiest Star Wars names of all time, and I love it. I really hope the rest of the Knights have equally silly names, because that would be truly something special. Up until now, the Knights of Ren were only being identified by their weapons. Funko Pops figures were providing them nicknames like Scythe, Club, Blade, Axe, Arm Cannon, and so on. I suppose a trudgen could be a weapon here, but I’m just going to go ahead and assume that it’s this fellow’s name.

The Topps card provides the following description for the Knight of Ren: “Members of an enclave of masked warriors wielding distinct weapons for ranged and close-quarter combat, the Knights of Ren are elite, fearsome enforces of Kylo Ren’s dark will.” Again, the emphasis is on weaponry, so perhaps that weapon really is called a trudgen. There is a type of club called a truncheon, after all, and that’s kind of close, I suppose. We’ll have to wait and see.

Wookiepedia has even more background info on the Knights:

The Knights of Ren were neither Jedi nor Sith, but a new generation of dark side users that emerged to fill the void left by the demise of the last Sith Lords, Darth Sidious and Darth Vader. They had a sort of code, which they were flexible in following: living life the way they wanted, taking what the galaxy gave them and consuming what the dark side send them. The archetype of this generation was Kylo Ren, the master of the Knights of Ren and heir to the bloodline of the most powerful Jedi and Sith in galactic history. They served as Kylo’s most mysterious and deadly servants. Despite the ties of Kylo Ren to the First Order, however, the other knights were not aligned with the Galactic Empire’s successor, as Kylo and Supreme Leader Snoke were the only two beings who could command the Force in that hermit state.

I was never particularly interested in the Knights of Ren, and would’ve been fine if we had never seen them again But I also know many fans wanted them, and so here they are. How big of a part will they play in The Rise of Skywalker? I’m guessing it’ll be small, but I could be completely wrong. In any case, I’m loving the absolute goofiness of the name Trudgen, and I look forward to learning the rest of the Knights’ names.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20.