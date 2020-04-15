Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt may have concluded its normal series run, but the show has found new life – as an interactive special. Similar to Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend lets the viewer decide the actions of the characters on screen. In addition to returning cast members Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane, the interactive special also features Daniel Radcliffe, Jack McBrayer, and more.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend — an all-new interactive special premieres May 12 Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakow­ski, Carol Kane, and Jon Hamm return — plus Daniel Radcliffe joins in on the fun as you get to decide how the story ends! pic.twitter.com/HU2tjF8xY2 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 15, 2020

Netflix really wants to make this whole “interactive TV” thing work. They have several children’s programs that use this practice, and they also branched off into adult-oriented interactive entertainment with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Now, here comes Kimmy vs. the Reverend, which applies the same set-up to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

In Kimmy vs. the Reverend, “Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ‘cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special!”