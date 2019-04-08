Season 2 just started, but Killing Eve season 3 is already a sure thing. The third season was officially announced by AMC, who air the show simultaneously with BBC America. Curiously, the third season will have a brand new showrunner, even though a new showrunner just stepped into season 2. This is a design, not a flaw, though, with the plan being to pass the series to a new female writer every season. More on Killing Eve season 3 below.

Killing Eve is the best show on TV right now (sorry, Young Sheldon fans), so more seasons are certainly a good thing. The season 2 premiere dropped last night, and now season 3 is already a go, with Suzanne Heathcote stepping into the showrunner role. Heathcote is the third showrunner for the series, taking over from season 2’s Emerald Fennell, who inherited the series from creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The constant showrunner shakeup may seem like there’s behind-the-scenes turmoil with Killing Eve, but that’s not the case. Instead, the series has started a tradition where each new season falls into the hands of a new female writer.

“I’m very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being passed onto another incredible writer for season three,” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge said. “We can sleep soundly knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote’s hilariously murderous hands.”

News of Killing Eve season 3 was announced by AMC Networks group president Sarah Barnett. “We love having this show and the brilliant Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw on our networks,” Barnett said (via THR). “Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell have delivered two addictively entertaining seasons. As we did last year, we’re renewing Killing Eve right out of the gate, now with Suzanne Heathcote as lead writer, as a sign of confidence — we adore this show as much as our fans do. Killing Eve doesn’t do anything in a templated way; we love giving opportunity to three genius women to make their mark.”

The series follows MI5 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), who becomes obsessed with tracking Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a psychotic assassin with a flair for the dramatic. Villanelle, in turn, becomes obsessed with Eve, and the two women are constantly one step away from each other. The series is brilliant blend of dark comedy, drama and a thriller, and I can’t get enough of it. I’m not so sure how many seasons this premise can sustain, but I’m happy to go along for the ride.