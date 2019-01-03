Killing Eve will be back to kill again for a second season this April. The hit BBC America series starring Sandra Oh as an MI5 officer tracking down a dangerous female assassin played by Jodie Comer has set its season 2 premiere date to air exactly one year after season 1 premiered.

The Hollywood Reporter announced the Killing Eve season 2 premiere date has been set for April 7, 2019, exactly one year after the eight-episode first season began airing on April 8, 2018.

The critically acclaimed spy series, for which Oh has been nominated for a Golden Globe in a historic achievement for Asian Americans, follows a desk-bound MI5 officer who gets recruited for a covert unit to track down a psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Comer). The two women gradually become obsessed with each other, playing an elaborate cat-and-mouse game that becomes steadily more dangerous. The series became a small phenomenon, launching Oh into mainstream stardom while Comer has earned attention for her deliciously evil performance as Villanelle. The series is currently up for two Golden Globe awards, including Best Drama and Oh for Best Actress in a TV Drama.

The month of April will be a crowded one for Killing Eve, however. That month marks the beginning of the final season of HBO’s flagship fantasy series Game of Thrones, as well as the return of Netflix’s supernatural teen drama hit, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. But Killing Eve has claws (and probably a few knives hidden away somewhere) and will likely hold up fine against the competition.