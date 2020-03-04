Steven Soderbergh is gearing up for his next project – Kill Switch, a 1950s crime drama written by Ed Solomon, writer of the Bill and Ted movies and Men in Black. Don Cheadle and Sebastian Stan are already attached to star, and now word comes that Jon Hamm is in talks to join the cast as well. While there’s no distributor for Soderbergh’s latest yet, there’s a very good chance it’ll head to HBO Max, since the filmmaker recently signed a big deal with them.

Collider has the scoop on Jon Hamm potentially joining the Kill Switch cast. Hamm would be taking on a role that Josh Brolin was previously circling, but Brolin had to drop out due to his commitment to the upcoming Amazon series Outer Range. Cedric the Entertainer, who turned in a pretty strong dramatic performance in First Reformed, is also in talks to join the cast.

Kill Switch is “a 1950s crime drama set in Detroit about a trio of criminals who carry out a home invasion, only to wonder if they’ve been double-crossed when the job goes sideways.” Hamm would play a cop chasing after the trio of criminals.

Soderbergh briefly retired a few years ago, and by “retired” I mean he stopped making movies to film an entire TV series, The Knick. Then he came back and has been working steadily ever since, delivering quirky, weird flicks like Logan Lucky and Unsane, and two Netflix titles – High Flying Bird, which was great, and The Laundromat, which I haven’t seen, but I’ve heard is…not so great.

But any new Soderbergh movie is a cause for celebration. There’s no filmmaker out there right now who works like he does, and the prospect of him making a period crime drama is very cool. I look forward to seeing whatever he comes up with here. Soderbergh also has Let Them All Talk coming up next, a film that reunites him with The Laundromat‘s Meryl Streep. That’s due out sometime this year.