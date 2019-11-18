Have you heard of Jurassic World: Evolution? In the tradition of theme park simulators, the video game lets players create their own dinosaur theme park where they have to bioengineer dinosaurs that think, feel and react intelligently to the park around them, create entertainment and security for guests, and keep the park up and running without any dinosaurs escaping and wreaking havoc. The game is a lot of fun, but it was all set in the modern Jurassic World park. But that’s about to change.

In December, new Jurassic World: Evolution downloadable content will allow players to go back to the original Jurassic Park from 1993, as you return to Isla Nublar and attempt to reclaim and rebuild the park so it can be open to the general public. Get a sneak peek at the Jurassic World: Evolution downloadable content for the original Jurassic Park below.

Jurassic World: Evolution Downloadable Content

Here’s how Frontier Developments announced the downloadable content:

Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park allows you to revisit some of the iconic islands from the film in an all new, captivating storyline delivered by the original cast. Join Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler, as you return, reclaim and rebuild the beloved locations of Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna, and open the gates of Jurassic Park to the public for the first time in history. Complete with a whole range of new buildings like the Visitor Centre and Aviary, as well as a plethora of classic dinosaur skins including the 93? T. rex and Velociraptor, this exciting new expansion is sure to bring back fond memories for any Jurassic Park Fan.

Honestly, I’m wondering how the narrative explains the return of Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler after everything they went through in the original movie. Dr. Grant even famously said he had decided not to endorse the park, promoting John Hammond to say, “It’s over.” How and why the hell do they come back?

Besides that, other dinosaurs added to the game will be the little Compy (or Compsognathus) and the Pteranodon. Plus, beyond the Jurassic Park downloadable content (which you’ll have to pay for), there will be a free update that adds a bunch of new features in the near future too.

Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park will be available on December 10 for $19.99, and the standard video game is available right now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.