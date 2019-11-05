No one seems to have a good time in the Jumanji movies — they tend to be accidentally sucked into the mystical game and have to fight to escape. But the upcoming Jumanji: Reverse the Curse VR attraction allows you to actually play the game as it is meant to be enjoyed, without dealing with all those above dangers or the untold body horror of being stuck in another person.

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality is teaming up with virtual reality company The VOID to present Jumanji: Reverse the Curse, a “fully immersive” VR experience that will allow fans to play as one of the characters in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its upcoming sequel The Next Level, to “save Jumanji from a new dark and mysterious villain.” But unlike the characters of those movies, you get to choose who you get to be.

As either Dr. Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Professor Oberon, or “Mouse” Finbar, fans “will be enlisted on a daring quest to rescue the Scepter of Se’payu containing the Red Jewel of Jumanji and return it to the temple from which it was stolen. Pulled into the perils of Jumanji, players face challenges just like those that the avatars face in the movie – evading man-eating wildlife, navigating across treacherous landscape, battling evil henchmen – to survive and return to real life.”

The VR attraction, which is set to launch this holiday season, is the second title produced between SPVR and The VOID following their award-winning team-up for Ghostbusters: Dimension. But Jumanji is pretty uniquely suited to this experience, as the 2017 reboot-quel was structured around a video game, following a group of teenagers who get sucked into poorly matched avatars. The film offered one of the most accurate big-screen depiction of a video game experience yet, and used game tropes like levels, multiple lives, and NPCs to hilarious effect. Jumanji: Reverse the Curse will show if Jumanji could work simply as a video game without all the body-swap humor. As a video game itself it’s a little too simple, but as a VR attraction, it could be fun for fans who want to know what it’s like to be as strong as the Rock.

Jumanji: Reverse the Curse will be available at select VOID locations starting November 27, 2019.