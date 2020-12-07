Wayne’s World is not just the best movie based on Saturday Night Live sketch, but it’s one of the best comedies of all-time. Mike Myers and Dana Carvey represented the ’90s through-and-through with these two rock lovers and best friends who hosted their own public access television show in Aurora, Illinois. Today, they’ve dug back into the 1992 movie to kick off the second season of Josh Gad‘s virtual nostalgia train, Reunited Apart.

Wayne’s World Reunited Apart

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey got back together for the first time since they appeared alongside one another at the Academy Awards last year. But Josh Gad had to go through Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry to find them.

For those who don’t know, Mike Myers created Wayne’s World as a sketch when he was starting out at Second City in Toronto and Chicago. But it wasn’t until Myers ended up on Saturday Night Live that he teamed up with Dana Carvey to create the iconic duo that we know today.

Joining Mike Myers and Dana Carvey for this reunion are director Penelope Spheeris and some of the key crew members, not to mention co-stars Tia Carrere, Rob Lowe, Lee Tergesen, Lara Flynn Boyle, Ione Skye, and Colleen Camp. Even actors with bit parts, such as Ed O’Neill as Glen from Stan Mikita’s Donuts and Charles Noland as the creator of the Suck Kut, make an appearance, as well as Alice Cooper himself, who is zooming in from “Delaware.” Mike Hagerty, who plays a guy hanging out at the donut shop after being fired, recalls having to audition for the movie while he was in full Klingon make-up while shooting an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Throughout the episode, there are some interesting tidbits about the making of the movie, including the fact that the famous “Bohemian Rhapsody” lip sync scene almost didn’t feature the beloved Queen song. Apparently it was suggested, seemingly by Lorne Michaels, that another song be used instead, with Guns N’ Roses being floated as a possible replacement. But Myers just couldn’t picture himself singing any other song. It was for the best, because Guns N’ Roses was not on the good side of director Penelope Spheeris.

To find out why, you can watch the entire episode above, which also brings in even more iconic rock stars, as well as director Judd Apatow as a special guest. Plus, stick around until the end for a musical performance from none other than the lead singer of Crucial Taunt herself, Cassandra Wong. I hear they can wail!

Josh Gad will be back with another episode of Reunited Apart featuring the cast of The Karate Kid on December 21.