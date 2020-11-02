Josh Duhamel is getting a brush with the wrong side of the law. The Think Like a Dog actor is boarding Bandit, which is being directed by Allan Ungar, the filmmaker behind that viral Uncharted fan film. This heist thriller follows the true-life exploits of an American bank robber who becomes Canada’s most wanted.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Duhamel has signed on to star in Bandit, a heist thriller directed by Ungar and written by Kraig Wenman. Wenman’s script centers on the true-life exploits of Gilbert Galvan Jr., a notorious American bank robber who escaped from prison and crossed into Canada, embarking on a robbery spree that set a record for the most consecutive robberies in Canadian history and would get him dubbed the Flying Bandit.

Per THR, Bandit follows “Galvan falling in love with a woman that he can’t provide for and turning to robbing banks, discovering that he’s exceptionally good at it. But as he gets addicted to the rush and the jobs become more dangerous, his notoriety is growing in record time. This brings attention to a brilliant cop who becomes determined to take down Canada’s most wanted bank robber at all costs, starting the manhunt with the help of a special police task force. What ensues is a cat-and-mouse game as the two men attempt to outsmart one another in a cross-country pursuit.”

It’s uncertain whether Duhamel will star as Galvan or as the pursuing cop, though his past roles suggest the square-jawed actor will play the latter. But it would be fun to see Duhamel play against type and cross to the dark side of the law.

The script is based on author Robert Knuckle’s best-selling novel, The Flying Bandit, along with interviews by journalist Ed Arnold with Galvan Jr. Eric Gozlan will produce Bandit under his Goldrush Entertainment banner. Duhamel will be executive producing alongside Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier of Highland Film Group as are Kraig Wenman and Ungar.

Ungar called the project an “action-packed and amazing untold account of one of the most daring and charismatic criminals in modern history” while Fraser, whose company was behind Bella Thorne’s Infamous, said “Bandit is both appealing to those who crave classic heist thriller stories but also to those who did not know yet that they could love the genre. It is a class act.”

Ungar is a Canadian filmmaker who directed and co-wrote the action flick Gridlocked starring Dominic Purcell and Stephen Lang. But he really broke out with the viral Uncharted fan film that starred Nathan Fillion in the lead role, which launched at Comic-Con last year. With a recognizable face like Duhamel in the lead role, this may be Ungar’s first real hit in the States.