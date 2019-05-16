John Wick has invaded the world of Fortnite.

A new trailer has arrived for a LTM (limited time mode) in the game which features the character from the Keanu Reeves-starring action movies, and after some early rumors suggested he was on the way, players better watch their backs, because Baba Yaga is officially here.



Wick’s Bounty Trailer

When players kill other “bounty hunters,” they receive gold coins – which, as any Wick fan can tell you, is the currency utilized by the sprawling network of assassins seen throughout the movies. Here’s the official description:

The High Table has opened a new contract. It’s up to you to collect the bounty. Stay alive and collect gold tokens by eliminating the other bounty hunters. The first one to fulfill the order wins, but be careful how far ahead you get, as you will become a target for everyone else.

Eurogamer (via Variety) pointed out that an eagle-eyed Reddit user had recently discovered that Wick’s house from the first two films showed up in an area of the game known as Paradise Palms, and some Twitter users then uncovered some “skins” featuring the John Wick character.

There are two skins for Wick himself: a standard version, which you can see in the header image above, and a damaged version, which looks like this:

Damage Variant pic.twitter.com/6uDlObxgib — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite Leaks & News (@lucas7yoshi_) May 15, 2019

Twitter user @lucas7yoshi_ also seems to have found a specific reference to The Continental, the fictional hotel chain which provides services for the assassins in the movies.

Wax_Hotel_Widget (Wax being the wicks bounty ltm) file contains:

"Welcome to the Continental" "REMEMBER – no business while on the hotel grounds" before you ask i have literally know nothing about the john wick series — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite Leaks & News (@lucas7yoshi_) May 15, 2019

Last year, Thanos entered the world of Fortnite as a crossover with Avengers: Infinity War, allowing any player who accessed the Infinity Gauntlet to transform into him in game. That limited time mode was resurrected this year for Avengers: Endgame, bringing Captain America’s shield and Thor’s Stormbreaker axe into the fray.

If you can’t get enough Wick in your video games, then there’s more good news: a brand new John Wick game called John Wick Hex is coming soon. Here’s the trailer for that one:

Introducing #JohnWickHex – The first John Wick PC/Console game. Plan and Execute like John Wick himself. Learn more about @JohnWickHex here: https://t.co/vCOJmaRikH pic.twitter.com/g8B95dFl5I — John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) May 8, 2019

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum hits theaters on May 17, 2019.