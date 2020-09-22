If Donald Trump refuses to come to your funeral, you’ve probably done something right. And in the case of the late United States Representative John Lewis, he did a lot of things right, especially when it comes to bettering the country and fighting unending battles for civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health care reform, and immigration.

You can find out about the storied and incredible life of this man in the documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble, arriving on digital on September 27, followed by DVD on September 29. And if you enter our giveaway to win a digital copy of the film, then you can watch it for free and share it with all your friends and family members. Find out how to enter and win below.

Here’s the trailer and synopsis for John Lewis: Good Trouble from Magnolia Pictures:

Director Dawn Porter takes audiences through an intimate account of legendary U.S. Representative John Lewis’ life, legacy and more than 60 years of extraordinary activism — from the bold teenager on the front lines of the Civil Rights movement to the legislative powerhouse he was throughout his career. After Lewis petitioned Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to help integrate a segregated school in his hometown of Troy, Alabama, King sent “the boy from Troy” a round trip bus ticket to meet with him. From that meeting onward, Lewis became one of King’s closest allies. He organized Freedom Rides that left him bloodied or jailed, and stood at the front lines in the historic marches on Washington and Selma. He never lost the spirit of the “boy from Troy” and called on his fellow Americans to get into “good trouble” until his passing on July 17, 2020.

To enter for a chance to win a digital copy of John Lewis: Good Trouble, send an e-mail HERE with the subject line GOOD TROUBLE and answer this question: who is someone you admire for spending their life making good trouble like John Lewis?

The contest will end on September 27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. PT. After that, five winners will be chosen randomly and have a digital code for John Lewis: Good Trouble sent to them. Good luck!

If you don’t win, be sure to pick up John Lewis: Good Trouble on DVD starting on September 29, or grab it on digital a couple days earlier on September 27 through Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, FandangoNOW, and other digital retailers.

Here are all the special features you’ll get if you pick up a copy of the movie:

Additional Interviews

Extended Interview with Elijah Cummings

Extended Interview with Hillary Clinton

Extended Interview with Stacey Abrams

Extended Interviews with The Squad

Sarah Lewis Interviews John Lewis

Additional Scenes

Airport Exhibit

National Memorial For Peace And Justice

Q&A With Oprah Winfrey And John Lewis