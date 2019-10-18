Later this year, we’ll see John Boyega back in space in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. We’re not sure what his future in a galaxy far, far away holds after that, but over at Netflix, he’ll be playing with a different kind of sci-fi as the lead of one of their new original movies.

They Cloned Tyrone is said to be a “pulpy, sci-fi mystery caper” that has been described as being something akin to Friday mixed with Get Out. John Boyega will be taking the lead role, which was previously in the hands of Widows and If Beale Street Could Talk co-star Brian Tyree Henry. Find out more about the movie below.

The Hollywood Reporter has new details on They Cloned Tyrone since it was first announced all the way back in February. The story follows an unlikely trio as they investigate series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood. Considering the title, I’m betting it has something to do with cloning a guy named Tyrone. But for what purpose? That’s probably the mystery part of the movie.

It’s not clear why Brian Tyree Henry is no longer leading the movie. Maybe there was a clash with his schedule for the FX series Atlanta, on which he is a series regular. That show has a third and fourth season that will start shooting sometime next spring, so it’s possible there were some issues there.

Boyega has had a little bit of trouble finding a substantial, worthwhile role outside of the Star Wars saga. Detroit let him show off his dramatic acting chops a bit, but The Circle came and went without much discussion, and Pacific Rim Uprising didn’t seem to help him any (though yours truly found it to be quite entertaining). So maybe a lead role in an intriguing Netflix movie will help give his post-Star Wars career a boost. If not, he’s also starring in Naked Sigularity with Olivia Cooke and Bill Skarsgard early next year. Plus, Boyega will be working with Black Panther co-star Letitia Wright in both Steve McQueen’s new dramatic series Small Axe and Hold Back the Stars, a sci-fi romance based on the novel of the same name.

They Cloned Tyrone will mark the directorial debut of Juel Taylor, who wrote Creed II, and also co-wrote this new script with Tony Rettenmaier. The two are also producing the movie with Stephen “Dr.” Love, and production is expected to begin early in 2020.