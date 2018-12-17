Jeff Bridges will be the next recipient of the Golden Globe’s Cecil B. DeMille Award, which honors those with “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” Bridges will receive the award at the upcoming 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, set to air in January.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that Jeff Bridges will receive the 2019 Cecil B. DeMille Award at the upcoming ceremony, honoring a diverse and impressive career that has included classics like The Big Lebowski, Crazy Heart, and The Last Picture Show. The HFPA said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter):

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to bestow the 2019 Cecil B. DeMille Award on Jeff Bridges. Bridges’ brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades. We look forward to celebrating ‘the Dude’ and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.”

First awarded in 1952 to DeMille himself, the Cecil B. DeMille has become a respected lifetime achievement award that honors those with “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” Past recipients include Walt Disney, Judy Garland, Kirk Douglas, Alfred Hitchcock, Clint Eastwood, Barbra Streisand and, in the last decade, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, George Clooney, Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey.

Bridges fits in nicely with that list of all-time great actors and directors. The actor is an icon of cinema, starring in classics like The Big Lebowski, True Grit, and The Last Picture Show, and earning four Golden Globe nominations — and one win for his performance in 2010’s Crazy Heart — throughout his career. Bridges most recently appeared in the noir thriller Bad Times at the El Royale and has also featured in the documentary Living in the Future’s Past, which focuses on current environmental challenges.

This announcement comes on the heels of the Golden Globes’ launch of its first honorary TV award. The first recipient will be Carol Burnett, for whom the award was also named. Bridges will be honored along with Burnett during the January 6, 2019 telecast of the Golden Globes ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.