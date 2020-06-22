Our latest contest is simply…wait for it…irresistible. Sorry. But for real: we have five FandangoNow codes for director Jon Stewart‘s new political comedy Irresistible and we’re ready to give them away to a few lucky readers. This means you’ll be able to enjoy the movie for free when it arrives on VOD platforms this week. It also means you’ll be able to participate in a Twitter watch party of the film hosted by Stewart himself.

Here’s what you have to do.

In order to enter the contest, all you have to do is email slashfilmcontestentries@gmail.com with the subject line “Irresistible Contest” and answer the following question: what is your favorite political comedy and why? Five winners will be chosen randomly. Good luck!

But even if you don’t win the contest, you can still rent the film this Friday and check it out for yourself. And if you do, you can join Stewart himself as he takes over the @FocusFeatures Twitter handle for a live watch party. The party gets started at 8:00 P.M. ET/5:00 P.M. PT on Friday, June 26. And let’s face it: we’re enduring a pandemic, so it’s not like you have anything better to do on Friday night.

Irresistible reunites Stewart with his former Daily Show correspondent Steve Carell for a comedy that feels very much of the moment. Here’s the official synopsis:

From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the comedy of a Democrat political consultant (Steve Carell) who helps a retired Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. Irresistible stars Academy Award nominee Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Academy Award winner Chris Cooper, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso. Plan B Entertainment and Jon Stewart produce.

Irresistible arrives on your VOD platform of choice on June 26, 2020.