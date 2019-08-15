Hot on the heels of last weekend’s debut of the Nickelodeon special Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling on Netflix (which was one of the best nostalgic revivals I’ve ever seen), this weekend, another Nicktoon gets a revival on Netflix with a special of their own.

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus brings back the invading alien from the Nickelodeon animated series, but this time Zim has learned the secret of his journey to Earth and finds out no one will be following him to Earth. With his confidence crushed, Zim becomes vulnerable to his human nemesis Dib, and there’s no telling if he has the gumption to survive. Watch the Invader Zim Enter the Florpus trailer below.

Invader Zim Enter the Florpus Trailer

Much like Rocko’s Modern Life, this revival looks like it’s perfectly in tune with the original series and doesn’t feel like it’s arrived years after the original show ended. The animation style hasn’t been updated, and the voices are still pitch perfect. But will this pack the same kind of satisfying punch that Static Cling brought for Rocko’s Modern Life fans? We’ll find out this weekend.

Invader Zim followed a space alien named Zim who is sent on a mission to infiltrate Earth by his own planet as a way of just getting rid of him. Much to their surprise, Zim succeeds in setting up a base on Earth as he poses as a human child and plots the planet’s downfall. But Zim’s arch nemesis Dib is trying to foil his planet domination at every turn, though no one believes the claims that Zim is actually an invading alien. Here’s the synopsis for the TV movie:

In INVADER ZIM: Enter The Florpus, ZIM discovers his almighty leaders have no intention of coming to Earth and he loses confidence in his own amazingness for the first time in his amazing life, which is the big break his human nemesis Dib has been waiting for. At some point, GIR rides a tiny donkey, and that’s all anyone should really care about.

Series creator Johnen Vaszquez is back as executive producer and writer, along with original cast members Richard Horvitz (The Angry Beavers) and Rikki Simons as ZIM and GIR. The rest of the cast also includes Andy Berman as Dib Membrane, Melissa Fahn as Gaz Membrane, Wally Wingert as Almighty Tallest Red; Kevin McDonald as Almighty Tallest Purple; Rodger Bumpass as Professor Membrane, Dib and Gaz’s father; Olivia d’Abo as Tak, ZIM’s Irken nemesis; and Paul Greenberg as Poonchy, one of ZIM and Dib’s human classmates.

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus arrives on Netflix this weekend on August 16, 2019.