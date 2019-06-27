Hulu wants to go even further Into the Dark. The streaming service has ordered a second season of the Blumhouse series, which produces feature-length horror stories with a holiday theme. The series launched last October, and has continued with a new segment practically every month, with nine of the twelve total titles already released. Into the Dark season 2 will presumably continue this same format.

Bloody Disgusting has confirmed that Hulu is moving ahead with Into the Dark season 2. The series “includes 12 super-sized episodes, with a new installment released each month inspired by a holiday and will feature Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story.” The episodes (or perhaps movies is more accurate, since the titles are feature-length) released so far are: The Body, set during Halloween; Flesh & Blood, a Thanksgiving installment; Pooka!, for Christmas; New Year, New You, the New Years title; Down, set during Valentine’s Day; Treehouse, which highlighted International Women’s Day; I’m Just Fucking With You, set on April Fools’ Day; the Mother’s Day segment All That We Destroy; and the most recent title, They Come Knocking, which is the Father’s Day episode. The next title, Culture Shock, will arrive for Independence Day.

Each installment features a different director, including Patrick Lussier, Nacho Vigalondo, Sophia Takal, Daniel Stamm, James Roday, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Patrick Casey and Josh Miller.

In theory, I love this idea. Holiday horror often makes for great material, and the prospect of having a new horror original showcasing a different horror filmmaker every month is exciting. Unfortunately, nearly every Into the Dark installment has been a disappointment. The episodes have their moments, but the problem lies in the length. Making each episode feature length seems like a huge mistake in retrospect, and if each Into the Dark installment ran for an hour, or maybe even less, the show would be in much better shape. Perhaps Blumhouse and Hulu will learn from their mistakes, and have the second season consist of shorter episodes. In the meantime, watch the trailer for the next episode below.

Culture Shock